Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.16. 29,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,660. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

