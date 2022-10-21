Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $199.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,336. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.73 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

