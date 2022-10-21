Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2,393.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of BILL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,974. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.