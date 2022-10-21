Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NOBL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,480 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

