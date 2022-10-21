Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.38.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,517,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

