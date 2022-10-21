SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STKL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

STKL opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $563,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

