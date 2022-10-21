SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.06.

SunPower stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.91. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

