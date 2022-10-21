SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26, RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $302.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $301.88 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. UBS Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

