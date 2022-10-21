SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wedbush from $385.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.14.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.1 %

SIVB opened at $302.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.63 and its 200-day moving average is $426.13. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $301.88 and a one year high of $763.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

