SVB Leerink Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $38.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,917,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

