Sweat Economy Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $42.63 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $42.63 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,536,972,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,040,627,171 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

