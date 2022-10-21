Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.34 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,541,959,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,046,126,636 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

