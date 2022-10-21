Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €99.94 ($101.98) on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is €103.60 and its 200 day moving average is €105.34.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

