Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

