T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.50% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 165.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 180,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 573,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.