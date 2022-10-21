Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,807,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

