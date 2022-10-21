Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $3.21 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 668,060 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 482,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 299,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,686,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. 1,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,358. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90.

