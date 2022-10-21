Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,623,793,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 712,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,946,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.