Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,637,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

