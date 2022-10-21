Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,637,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.