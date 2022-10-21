TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

