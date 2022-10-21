TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.92.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 74,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

