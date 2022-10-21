TD Asset Management Inc. Has $729,000 Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,201 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,661 shares of company stock valued at $99,792 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. 4,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

