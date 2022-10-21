TD Securities Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$28.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

TSE:NBLY traded up C$1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,105. The firm has a market cap of C$922.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.35. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

