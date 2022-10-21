Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys A$31,795.01 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) insider Howard Coleman bought 61,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,795.01 ($22,234.27).
Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Howard Coleman acquired 96,307 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$49,501.80 ($34,616.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.
