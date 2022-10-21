Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys A$31,795.01 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) insider Howard Coleman bought 61,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,795.01 ($22,234.27).

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Howard Coleman acquired 96,307 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$49,501.80 ($34,616.64).

Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teaminvest Private Group Announces Dividend

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Teaminvest Private Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.

