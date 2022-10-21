Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $744,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,058,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,665,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $94,482.60.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $531,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $531,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $762,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $706,200.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 23,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.