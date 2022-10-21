Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $744,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,058,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,665,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $94,482.60.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $531,000.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $762,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $706,200.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.
VIZIO Price Performance
VIZIO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 23,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
