Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 1.4%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 55,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, Barclays cut Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
