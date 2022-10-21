Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $62,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $381.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.