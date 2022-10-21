Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s current price.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.43 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

