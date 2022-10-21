Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Shares Up 0.1%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 400,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,184% from the average session volume of 31,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.