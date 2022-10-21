Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $177.19 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Tenset has a market cap of $177.19 million and approximately $35,992.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.34 or 0.27738608 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010835 BTC.

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,180,210 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

