Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.75.

NASDAQ TER opened at $73.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

