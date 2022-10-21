TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 25.2% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $354.14 million and approximately $40.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00079507 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00059220 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014770 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00025144 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001420 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007280 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000244 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,718,590 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.