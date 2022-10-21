Terran Coin (TRR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.49 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Terran Coin has a market cap of $68.29 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00015086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.34 or 0.27738608 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010835 BTC.

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.