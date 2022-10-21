Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.