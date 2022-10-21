Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT Lowered to GBX 3.10

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of TSCDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 402,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

