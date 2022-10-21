Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $288.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $360.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.65.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.28 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $414.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

