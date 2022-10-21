Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.65.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day moving average is $269.98. The company has a market cap of $644.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 52 week low of $202.00 and a 52 week high of $414.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total value of $15,116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.