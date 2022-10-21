Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $83.33 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $202.00 and a 12-month high of $414.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

