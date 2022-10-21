Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBI opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,805 shares of company stock valued at $854,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $13,138,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 104,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
