Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.

TCBI opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,805 shares of company stock valued at $854,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $13,138,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 104,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

