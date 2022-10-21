The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.