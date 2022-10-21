The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NYSE:WK opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.25. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

