The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $539.33 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $539.33 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.55 or 0.27805191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010860 BTC.

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

