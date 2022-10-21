The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,247 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KR opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.