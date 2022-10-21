The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,017 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $175,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

