The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Lowered to GBX 685

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $740.43.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 52,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,064. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

