The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $201.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.