The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE:SHW opened at $201.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 521,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,635 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 345,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

