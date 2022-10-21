The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

