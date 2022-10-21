Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

TMO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.80. 49,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,226. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.56 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.