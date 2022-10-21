TheStreet Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “C-“

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.